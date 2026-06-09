City of McAllen prepares for FIFA World Cup watch parties at convention center

Excitement for the FIFA World Cup is building, and there are just three days until all the action kicks off.

Rio Grande Valley soccer fans can watch it all at the McAllen Convention Center.

Crews spent the day setting up the stage where live musicians will help entertain guest this week. Right next to the stage will be a big screen where United States soccer fans will be able to watch Thursday's match between Mexico and South Africa.

Soccer fans are getting ready to support their favorite teams at the World Cup this week. Whether you're a fan of Team USA, Team Mexico, or both, the excitement is growing.

"I am a huge fan of the Mexican national soccer team as well as the U.S. team, and I am hoping to see how far we can get with the home turf advantage," Mexico soccer fan Yeisi Peña said.

Peña lives in McAllen and he wants to enjoy the games surrounded by other fans. Thanks to the city, he'll get that chance.

"Having the watch parties here is the closest you get to that vibe of being in the stadium. So I definitely plan to attend as many watch parties for sure, Mexico and U.S., but even maybe some other ones," Peña said.

Crews spent Monday setting up the main stage where live music will kick off the festivities before each match. Right next to it will be a giant screen where fans will gather to watch Mexico and the United States compete on the world stage.

"We know Mexico is our neighbor and the afición is super strong here, and we just know how our Mexico fans are, and we just want to have them here. We know they are going to show up," McAllen Convention Center Event Coordinator Ana Sofia Chapa said.

Chapa said along with the live music, the city is bringing in food trucks and vendors to sell their goods.

Chapa says they want all soccer fans across the Valley to come to the watch parties and celebrate the World Cup together.

"This is a place where you can connect with other people who like the same things as you, in the same teams. We can form a community here, and we can connect with other people," Chapa said.

The event is free for anyone who wants to come and the city will show all team USA and team Mexico games.

Win or lose, Peña plans on watching and cheering loudly for the Mexico national team at the World Cup.

"I hope that we get to the semi-finals. I know it's a long shot, but if everything comes out right, the home turf advantage may be that the other teams feel the heat a little bit, and everything comes alright. I think we can have the best World Cup for Mexico," Peña said.

The community can begin showing up at the convention center two hours before the games and will need to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

The first watch party for the match between Mexico and South Africa starts Thursday at 2 p.m.

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