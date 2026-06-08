Hidalgo County to prepare kids for hurricane season with a puppet show

With hurricane season underway, now is the time to prepare the supplies needed to weather a storm.

Hidalgo County is helping some of the youngest Rio Grande Valley residents better understand what it takes to be prepared.

Hidalgo County Emergency Management Coordinator Ricardo Saldaña spoke with Channel 5 News’ Dina Herrera Garza about a puppet show designed to help children prepare for severe weather.

For more information on the Storm Safe with Sunny Puppet Show, click here.