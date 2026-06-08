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Hidalgo County to prepare kids for hurricane season with a puppet show

Hidalgo County to prepare kids for hurricane season with a puppet show
2 hours 57 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, June 08 2026 Jun 8, 2026 June 08, 2026 4:33 PM June 08, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

With hurricane season underway, now is the time to prepare the supplies needed to weather a storm.

Hidalgo County is helping some of the youngest Rio Grande Valley residents better understand what it takes to be prepared.

Hidalgo County Emergency Management Coordinator Ricardo Saldaña spoke with Channel 5 News’ Dina Herrera Garza about a puppet show designed to help children prepare for severe weather.

For more information on the Storm Safe with Sunny Puppet Show, click here.

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