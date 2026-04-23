San Benito's Freddy Fender Museum set to reopen in June with new exhibits

The Freddy Fender Museum in San Benito is scheduled to reopen in June.

The museum will be located inside the San Benito Community Building. It comes after a temporary exhibit at San Benito's Cultural Heritage Museum closed in 2024.

That exhibit drew more than a thousand visitors during its short run.

"That's been our most visited exhibit here at the cultural heritage museum," San Benito Municipal Historian José Carlos said.

The new museum will feature items from the temporary exhibit. It will also include never-before-seen pieces from Fender's life and career.

Among the displays will be one of 10 custom couture pieces created for Fender by designer Harry Krantz.

"We literally have every single, little, inlaid piece that is still in the outfit from when it was first worn," Freddy Fender Estate Representative Veronique Medrano said.

Fender's blue guitar will also be on display.

"This is one of the ones he did use the most all the way up until he passed and is still in great working condition," Medrano said.

Carlos said the museum will explore parts of Fender's life that weren't covered in the 2024 exhibit.

"We want to dive deeper into those areas in his life we didn't get to explore in 2024 by really presenting people the opportunity to feel like they know him on a much deeper level than just the guy in the water tower or his songs," Carlos said.

Fender died nearly 20 years ago. His music still resonates with local musicians.

"He just had a uniqueness about him, and if you hear him, nobody sounds like him. I mean, he's Freddy Fender," local artist Steven May said.

May said he's looking forward to the museum opening.

"It's great to definitely have something to remember him by, having a museum, of course, and showing all of his moments in history and what he has accomplished," May said.

The Freddy Fender Museum will be reopening on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at its previous location at 210 E Heywood St. in San Benito.

Admission is free between the hours of 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

You can get the free tickets at the San Benito Cultural Heritage Museum and the city's library.

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