Palmview drainage improvement project moving forward

The City of Palmview approved the bidding process for a road improvement and drainage project on Goodwin Road.

The project will bring flood relief to more than 200 homes between West Veterans Boulevard and Mile 2 Road. The mile-long stretch of road currently has no drainage infrastructure.

"It's very important nobody wants flooding in their area, and residents are going to be very excited about it," Palmview spokesperson Irma Garza said.

The road will also be repaved as part of the project.

The Texas General Land Office awarded more than $875,000 in grant money for the work, and the city is matching 10% of the grant.

"We will be opening the bids on May 15, which will move the project a lot faster," Garza said.

Once a bid is awarded, the city hopes to start construction a couple of months later.