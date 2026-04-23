Pet of the Week: Miles & Mel the Pitbull mix puppies

News Video
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Progreso launches free scrap metal drop-off program at city hall
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Brownsville launches community survey to guide upcoming city projects
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Donna park remains closed after vandals destroy basketball hoops
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Texas Education Agency appoints conservator at Monte Alto ISD
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DHR Health and University of Houston break ground on McAllen medical research...
Sports Video
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Brownsville Rivera baseball takes down Weslaco East to set up district title...
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Playmaker: McAllen Memorial golfer Kai Tamez to make third straight state appearance
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Pioneer kicker Diego Lopez signs with Culver-Stockton College
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San Benito's Brandon Salinas signs to Upper Iowa wrestling
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PSJA, Sharyland, and Nikki Rowe baseball pick up wins in district play