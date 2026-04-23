Brownsville Rivera baseball takes down Weslaco East to set up district title game on Friday
Highlights from the Brownsville Rivera vs. Weslaco East baseball game.
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Brownsville Rivera baseball takes down Weslaco East to set up district title...
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