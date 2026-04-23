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Brownsville Rivera baseball takes down Weslaco East to set up district title game on Friday

Brownsville Rivera baseball takes down Weslaco East to set up district title game on Friday
1 hour 12 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, April 22 2026 Apr 22, 2026 April 22, 2026 10:52 PM April 22, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Highlights from the Brownsville Rivera vs. Weslaco East baseball game.

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