San Juan city leaders approve first water and sewer rate increase in 17 years

San Juan raised water and sewer rates this month for the first time in 17 years. The increase affects more than 7,500 homes and 900 businesses across the city.

Residents will see the higher charges on their May bills.

"We are really going to feel it as a community," Polo Flores said.

Flores has lived in San Juan for 50 years. He said his water and sewer bill usually runs about $70 a month.

"Right now we are all stressed economically," Flores said. "Everybody has a budget. You are going to have to sacrifice something else."

A viewer shared a bill showing they paid a little more than $60 using 3,000 gallons of water. Under the new rate, using the same amount will increase their bill by $5.

By 2030, with the increase in the base rate and usage rate, their bill will be nearly $20 more using the same amount of water.

"It seems like the increase is outrageous. Inflation is 2.4%, and the citizens are economically distressed already," San Juan resident Stephanie Alvarez said.

Residents pushed back in several city council meetings, but city commissioners still approved the new base rate and usage rate increase.

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"While the City of San Juan kept rates low to help residents, costs and infrastructure needs have continued to rise annually," the city said in a statement. "The proposed plan is projected to increase annual revenue by $2 million to $3 million. This target increase will be fully realized by the end of the five-year implementation period. The resulting new funds will be allocated to three key areas: ongoing operational expenses, essential infrastructure upgrades, and servicing existing debt obligations."

Channel 5 News asked San Juan City Manager Ruben Guajardo why the change was needed. The city sent the following statement:

"We understand that any increase can be difficult for our residents, and we don't take this decision lightly. Our goal is to keep rates reasonable while ensuring safe, reliable water service for our community. By making these investments now, we're helping avoid larger increases, service disruptions or costly emergency repairs in the future. Our city has some of the lowest water rates in the region, and even after these adjustments, rates will remain below many comparable cities in the Rio Grande Valley."

That money will be used to help with operational expenses, infrastructure upgrades and debt obligations, Guajardo said.

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