Incumbent faces former TSC student in board trustee race

Voters in Brownsville are deciding who will represent them on the Texas Southmost College board.

Two candidates are running for the place 2 seat.

Incumbent Alejandra Aldrete has held the position for six years and works as director for parent and family engagement at Brownsville ISD. Dr. Gilbert Flores is challenging her in his first run for public office.

Aldrete says the board has expanded programs, improved graduation rates, and kept property taxes from increasing during her time in office. She says her background in education helps prepare students before they reach college.

"I've been a schoolteacher, I've been a campus administrator, I've been a bilingual specialist for the bilingual department, and I'm currently the director for parent and family engagement," Aldrete said. "So I'm able to bridge our students from high school into college."

Flores is a medical doctor who was once a student at Texas Southmost College. He says he wants to represent students like the one he used to be.

"My thinking for this position is essentially keeping the students and the community in mind and making sure we continue to expand programs so that we can continue to give opportunities to the community," Flores said.

Both candidates say they intend to keep education affordable, prevent property tax increases, and expand programs.

Early voting ends on Tuesday, April 28. Election Day is Saturday, May 2.

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