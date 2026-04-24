Nikki Rowe's Sarah Alamilla signs with St. Edward's
Nikki Rowe's Sarah Alamilla signed to join the St. Edward's cheerleading team on Thursday afternoon.
Alamilla helped the Nikki Rowe cheer team place first at regionals and advance to the state competition.
"Obviously, it means a lot to me and my family," Alamilla said. "It means a lot to have them here. My brother did the same thing as me but for cross country and it feels very full circle and I'm so grateful that I'm able to express my gratitude and have everybody here with me today."
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