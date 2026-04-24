Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith speaks on business-side of UTRGV football success during visit to Edinburg

As part of The Business Playbook Conference in Edinburg on Thursday, Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith served as the keynote speaker.

Smith gave advice and insight to business leaders in attendance about what he's learned during his post playing career running numerous businesses.

Part of the conference touched on the business success derived from UTRGV football's first season, which Smith was asked about after his on-stage interview during the event.

"When you start having a university starting to have success like that, it's a big thing," Smith said. "It's a sense of pride, it's a sense of belonging. All these pillars are here to uplift the whole entire community... When you look at what the university is doing and how the university has performed over the last year. You've got plenty of room for growth and this area right here is poised for success."

Part of the conference detailed UTRGV football's economic impact in the City of Edinburg.