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Friday, April 24, 2026: Very warm, muggy, temps in the 90s

Friday, April 24, 2026: Very warm, muggy, temps in the 90s
4 hours 56 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, April 24 2026 Apr 24, 2026 April 24, 2026 7:28 AM April 24, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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