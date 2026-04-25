South Texas Health System offers life-saving Stop the Bleed training in McAllen

Photo courtesy of South Texas Health System.

South Texas Health System and the Boys & Girls Clubs of McAllen are teaming up to offer free Stop the Bleed training to families.

The session is part of the STHS Freestanding Emergency Departments' Calm in a Crisis: Family First Aid Academy. It will teach parents and caregivers how to recognize and control life-threatening bleeding.

Without immediate action, a life-threatening bleed can become fatal in as little as three to five minutes.

The training will take place on Monday, April 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Clubs of McAllen's Brand Center, located at 2620 West Galveston.

MedCare EMS representatives will lead the session.

The training will provide hands-on instruction for parents and caregivers on how to recognize and respond to life-threatening bleeding emergencies.

The session is open to club parents, caregivers and the broader community. It is the final session in STHS' three-part first aid education and training series.

Representatives from several STHS facilities and departments will also attend. They will share information about programs and services that support the health and well-being of families across the Valley.

The event is free to attend and no registration is required. Food and beverages will be provided.