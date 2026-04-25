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Tax-free weekend begins for emergency supplies

Tax-free weekend begins for emergency supplies
2 hours 32 minutes 6 seconds ago Saturday, April 25 2026 Apr 25, 2026 April 25, 2026 10:25 AM April 25, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Tax-free weekend has begun for some emergency supplies ahead of hurricane season.

Rio Grande Valley residents will be able to purchase certain emergency preparedness supplies tax-free during the holiday.

RELATED STORY: Tax-free weekend gives Valley residents a chance to prepare for hurricane season

Tax-free weekend begins April 25 and ends at midnight on Monday, April 27.

For a list of emergency supplies that qualify as tax free, click here.

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