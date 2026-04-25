Tax-free weekend begins for emergency supplies
Tax-free weekend has begun for some emergency supplies ahead of hurricane season.
Rio Grande Valley residents will be able to purchase certain emergency preparedness supplies tax-free during the holiday.
RELATED STORY: Tax-free weekend gives Valley residents a chance to prepare for hurricane season
Tax-free weekend begins April 25 and ends at midnight on Monday, April 27.
For a list of emergency supplies that qualify as tax free, click here.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen OBGYN explains gestational diabetes treatment plans for women
-
Brownsville veteran breaks 40-year silence on being sexually assaulted while serving
-
'Unmasking the silence:' Rio Grande Valley VA hosting healing event for survivors...
-
Brownsville drivers speak out over longer wait times at international bridge
-
$1 billion desalination plant coming to South Padre Island