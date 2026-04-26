City of La Grulla asking for public input prior to road repairs

La Grulla residents will soon see smoother streets, but the city is asking for public comments before they start construction.

Juan Solis, 75, has lived on Lodge Street in La Grulla his entire life. He says driving home is a daily challenge, especially when it rains.

"When it gets muddy, I have to come park right in there when it rains, but the rest of it is mud," Solis said. "A lot of potholes and they would get water."

He says getting in and out of his home isn't easy.

"I do have to drive slower because of the road," Solis said.

Solis says the city has made promises to fix the roads before.

"They've been saying that for the longest time for the past two, three years, right?" Solis said.

For years, residents like Solis have been wanting to get these streets fixed. Now the city of La Grulla is taking action.

That action includes a street reconstruction project of Kennedy Street, Lodge Street, and Longoria Street.

The city plans to fix 2,000 feet of roadway. They say in addition to safer drives, the project will also reduce the risk of flooding.

The project is funded by a $408,000 community development block grant.

Solis hopes the work is completed soon.

"I'm pretty sure that it would look cleaner, better to see," Solis said.

The city is asking for public input before construction begins late this year or early next year. They will be accepting comments from the public until May 8.

To learn where you can submit your public comment, click here.

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