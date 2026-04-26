Expanding ambulance coverage to speed up emergency response in rural Hidalgo County

People in western Hidalgo County could soon see faster emergency response times.

The Hidalgo County Emergency Services District is expanding ambulance coverage in District 5. It's targeting rural areas where help can take longer to arrive.

Officials say a new contract with Medcare will double the number of ambulances from two units to four.

"It's important because it's better for the community, it would be faster. You know lives do matter and this would be a more efficient service to our residents," Hidalgo County ESD 5 Vice President Maribel Galvan said.

The new service is expected to start in early May.