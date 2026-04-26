Staffing changes, potential program cuts underway at La Joya ISD

La Joya Independent School District leaders say staffing changes are underway, but final decisions haven't been made.

The district confirms the board has approved the first step in starting what they call a 'program change' process.

Officials say it's a routine review done each year. Employees who could be impacted by changes have already been notified.

"This is across the district. Yes, it's mostly teachers because that's who's most impacted by enrollment changes. It also includes other staff-based positions who are also driven by enrollment," Chief of Academics and School Leadership Derek Little said.

District leaders say the changes are driven by dropping enrollment. They also spoke about potential program cuts.

They say fine arts programs are not being eliminated; however, some courses may not be available at every campus depending on student interest and enrollment.

A final vote on non-renewals will be in May.