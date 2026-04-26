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Man charged with intoxication assault after passenger ejected from truck in Edinburg

Man charged with intoxication assault after passenger ejected from truck in Edinburg
6 hours 15 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, April 26 2026 Apr 26, 2026 April 26, 2026 3:16 PM April 26, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

A man is facing charges after a 22-year-old woman was thrown from a truck during a high-speed turn in Edinburg, according to a news release.

Andrew Rodriguez, 25, was arraigned on Sunday, April 26, on a charge of intoxication assault.

According to a news release, the incident occurred on Saturday, April 25 at around 2:20 a.m. Rodriguez was driving a Toyota Tacoma with the windows down, while the victim was seated in the rear left seat.

Rodriguez was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed when he made a sharp turn onto Rutherford Avenue from Sonoma Avenue, causing the victim to be ejected from the rear left window.

The victim remains in critical condition. Rodriguez's bond was set at $75,000.

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