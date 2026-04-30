17-year-old McAllen teen accused of purchasing alcohol for Airbnb party with fake ID

Devin Isaiah Davila. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A 17-year-old McAllen teen was identified as the individual who purchased alcohol with a fake ID for a party, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

As previously reported, the party at the 1800 block of Kingsborough Avenue led to 25 citations for underage drinking on April 11, 2026.

Devin Isaiah Davila was arrested on Wednesday on a charge of purchasing and furnishing alcohol to minors in connection with the investigation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 25 underage drinking citations issued in connection with weekend party at McAllen Airbnb

According to the complaint, officers with the McAllen Police Department contacted the man who rented the Airbnb, who said he rented it for his brother’s friend, identified as Davila.

The man said Davila purchased the alcohol with a fake ID, which officers confirmed after reviewing security footage from the store the alcohol was purchased at.

As previously reported, officers responding to the party observed multiple alcoholic beverages and cartons throughout the home.

Police cited 25 minors, all between the ages of 16 and 18, for alcohol possession before releasing them to their families.

Hidalgo County jail records state Davila was released from custody on Wednesday on a $3,000 bond.