Brownsville approves $3.2 million plan to upgrade Dennett Road
Drivers on Dennett Road in Brownsville should expect delays and detours soon as the city moves forward with a $3.2 million road improvement project.
The project will widen Dennett Road from Paredes Line Road to about a mile down, adding two lanes and a center-turn lane. A sidewalk and shared-use path for people walking or biking will also be added.
The city will replace water and sewer lines and add new drainage infrastructure.
Construction could start in mid- to late May and take about 10 months to complete, putting the finish timeline around early 2027.
The city is paying for the project using certificates of obligation, which are loans the city takes out for major infrastructure projects.
"It's gonna get inconvenient for a while; obey and observe all the detour signs and just be patient with it because sometimes it takes time," Brownsville City Engineer Carlos Lastra said. "It's a little bit messy, so [we] appreciate your patience,"
Lastra said weather or unexpected issues underground could slow things down. Once complete, the project is expected to improve traffic flow, safety, and drainage in the area.
City leaders are asking drivers to plan ahead, follow detours, and prepare for some short-term frustration for a long-term fix.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville approves $3.2 million plan to upgrade Dennett Road
-
Heart of the Valley: STHS Wound Center helping treat diabetic patients
-
‘We didn’t expect this tragedy:’ Hidalgo family loses home after fire spreads...
-
Lost your wedding ring in South Padre Island? This woman might have...
-
Appeals court weakens DACA protections in deportation proceedings
Sports Video
-
Weslaco East's Marcos Garcia signs with Our Lady of the Lake soccer
-
Harlingen South's Yariel Cabrera signs to play football at Texas Lutheran
-
Playmaker: Francisco Juarez prepares to lead Pioneer back into the postseason
-
Nikki Rowe's Layla Rodriguez signs to Southwestern University
-
Six Harlingen Cardinals athletes host signing day to make college commitments