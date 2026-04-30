Brownsville approves $3.2 million plan to upgrade Dennett Road

Drivers on Dennett Road in Brownsville should expect delays and detours soon as the city moves forward with a $3.2 million road improvement project.

The project will widen Dennett Road from Paredes Line Road to about a mile down, adding two lanes and a center-turn lane. A sidewalk and shared-use path for people walking or biking will also be added.

The city will replace water and sewer lines and add new drainage infrastructure.

Construction could start in mid- to late May and take about 10 months to complete, putting the finish timeline around early 2027.

The city is paying for the project using certificates of obligation, which are loans the city takes out for major infrastructure projects.

"It's gonna get inconvenient for a while; obey and observe all the detour signs and just be patient with it because sometimes it takes time," Brownsville City Engineer Carlos Lastra said. "It's a little bit messy, so [we] appreciate your patience,"

Lastra said weather or unexpected issues underground could slow things down. Once complete, the project is expected to improve traffic flow, safety, and drainage in the area.

City leaders are asking drivers to plan ahead, follow detours, and prepare for some short-term frustration for a long-term fix.

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