Six Harlingen Cardinals athletes host signing day to make college commitments

The Harlingen Cardinals held a signing event for six student-athletes to make their college commitments on Wednesday afternoon.

Two softball stars, two soccer stars, and one each in baseball and track.

For softball, it's pitcher Vivian Garcia committing to Frank Phillips College and second baseball Amaris Gomez committing to Alvin College.

"It's really cool to get to be surrounded by my family and friends," Gomez said. "Especially with one of my teammates, signing together is really cool for us."

"I feel very excited," Garcia added. "I love the school that I'm going to... The coach is amazing. The coach has the right personality I wanted and the connection that I got with him is the reason I committed over there."

In baseball, catcher Marco Snavely will be joining the program at Central Christian College in Kansas.

"I'm excited, I'm just glad to prove to [my parents] that all the work they put into me is not going unnoticed," Snavely said. "I'm very excited for my hard work to be recognized."

In soccer, midfielder Camila Hernandez and goalkeeper Emma Guillen both signing, with Hernandez heading to Sul Ross State and Guillen committing to Concordia.

"Honestly just a big accomplishment," Hernandez said. "Especially for my parents. I think they've always wanted this for me, and I've been playing soccer since I was little, so just a huge accomplishment for me."

"I chose to play at Concordia because the coaches were amazing," Guillen said of her decision. "The community is great. I feel blessed to have so many friends and family that support me and were here throughout my journey."

Noah Huerta will sign to run track at St. Edwards. Huerta was a multi-sport athlete for Harlingen, also shining as a running back on the football field. The star athlete is choosing track in college and joining the division two program.

"I'm excited, it feels like a dream come true for every athlete," Huerta said. "I'm excited I got the opportunity to run at the next level and I'm excited for all these other athletes also."

The playoffs in baseball and softball continue for Harlingen later this week, with the Cardinals set to play PSJA in baseball. The softball team will be facing San Antonio East Central in Sinton.