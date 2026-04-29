PSJA baseball prepares for postseason hoping for strong encore to 2025 regional final run

The PSJA Bears baseball team is gearing up for another postseason and hoping to improve upon last year's remarkable run.

"Keeping the same goal in mind, just a day at a time, a practice at a time," PSJA senior catcher Zeke Garza said about the mindset as postseason baseball draws near. "[When] we play as a team, we dominate. Do what we do best, and we are going to win."

Back in 2025, the Bears were one of the final two RGV teams standing in the high school baseball playoffs.

After a historic win at home in Pharr over Austin Westlake in the regional semifinal round, the Bears came up just short of a trip to the state semifinal against Dripping Springs.

After taking Game 1, PSJA suffered 4-1 and 4-2 losses in Games 2 & 3.

This year, the team reloaded and put on another strong showing in district play. The Bears were undefeated up until the final game of the district season, having already secured the outright district championship earlier in the week.

The Bears move on to the playoffs and prepare for a first round matchup with Harlingen.

"It's going to be a rough matchup, but we're definitely going to put up a fight," Harlingen senior catcher Marco Snavely said when asked about facing the Bears.

"We know what they got," PSJA baseball coach Marco Guajardo said. "I think our kids are going to rise to the occasion and they are going to be ready for whatever they got."

The PSJA vs. Harlingen series starts on Thursday in Pharr for Game 1 and will continue on Friday in Harlingen for Game 2. Both of those games are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. start times. If a Game 3 is necessary, it will be back in Pharr on Saturday.