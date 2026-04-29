'I can perform again:' McAllen mariachi brothers opening for Kacey Musgraves in sold-out shows

Antonio Gamez and his brothers Caleb and Joshua Gamez-Cuellar are set to open for country music star Kacey Musgraves at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels. The shows on May 3, 4, and 5 are sold out.

"I am so glad I can perform again," Antonio Gamez said.

Antonio, 18, and his brothers Caleb, 15, and Joshua, 12, perform with McAllen High School’s Mariachi Oro group. The three brothers and their parents were detained by ICE in February after a routine check-in.

"All the time I was in the detention center, I was thinking, 'when am I going to perform?'" Antonio Gamez said.

Caleb said he kept thinking about his future while in ICE custody for more than two weeks.

“I wondered what was happening outside, if they were going to take me away or take me back or what was going to happen," Caleb Gamez-Cuellar said.

The family migrated to the Rio Grande Valley in 2023 under the CBP One Program to flee violence in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, and applied for asylum.

President Donald Trump shut down the program at the start of his second presidential term, but the family was still regularly checking in with immigration officials as requested when they were taken into custody.

The family was released in March after bipartisan support from lawmakers.

"I feel very happy and grateful to God for the opportunities he has given us," Caleb Gamez-Cuellar said.

Musgraves reposted a Texas Public Radio story about the brothers after their release from federal detention with the caption “Great, so come with me on the road.”

Antonio said they were asked to open for Musgraves about a week after they were released.

"I really like her music, so when they told me we are gonna play [for her], I was like, ‘oh that’s crazy,’" Antonio Gamez said.

The brothers will take the stage at 8 p.m. on May 3, 4 and 5 at Gruene Hall.

"It was just amazing, I didn't expect it; it was just something unreal for me," Antonio Gamez said.

The brothers are practicing extra hours to prepare for the performances.

"It is something that we love, sometimes stressful, but I mean it's worth it," Antonio Gamez said. "Never stop praying, never stop believing, God does really big things for people like me and my brothers.”

"Don't lose faith in God, my family and I are an example that miracles do exist," Caleb Gamez-Cuellar said.

The brothers' parents received special permission to travel to see their sons perform. Both parents wear ankle monitors and cannot travel more than 75 miles outside the Rio Grande Valley without permission.

The family checks in with ICE monthly. No new court date has been set in their asylum proceedings.

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