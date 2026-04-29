Mission 5K honors Texas trooper killed 20 years ago

A 5K run and walk will honor a Texas state trooper who died 20 years ago this weekend.

Trooper Eduardo Chavez died in 2006 while responding to a call near the Hidalgo-Starr County line. Saturday marks two decades since his death.

"We created this event in order to bring the community together to not just remember him but also carry forward what he represented," Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ruben Zambrano said.

Money raised during the 5K will go toward the Trooper Eduardo Chavez Scholarship Fund to help graduating seniors.

Registration is open online until Saturday at 6 a.m. The run starts at 7 a.m. at the Mission Event Center.

“We encourage everyone to come out even if it is to walk, run, or just to show support," Zambrano said. "It is a great event and for a great cause."