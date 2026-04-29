Nikki Rowe's Layla Rodriguez signs to Southwestern University

Nikki Rowe's soccer star, Layla Rodriguez signed to Southwestern University.

Rodriguez is a three-time All-District selection. She was named Co-Defensive MVP and helped anchor Rowe's defense with 11 shutouts and an overall record of 22-6. She also helped her team win bi-district and area championships.

"I have been waiting for this moment for a very long time, and I think it means so much to me because it was really a big part of my life, I've been playing since I was four years old and I've been having so much support throughout the whole entire journey," said Rodriguez.