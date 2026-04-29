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Nikki Rowe's Layla Rodriguez signs to Southwestern University

Nikki Rowe's Layla Rodriguez signs to Southwestern University
4 hours 9 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, April 29 2026 Apr 29, 2026 April 29, 2026 7:28 PM April 29, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Nikki Rowe's soccer star, Layla Rodriguez signed to Southwestern University.

Rodriguez is a three-time All-District selection. She was named Co-Defensive MVP and helped anchor Rowe's defense with 11 shutouts and an overall record of 22-6. She also helped her team win bi-district and area championships. 

"I have been waiting for this moment for a very long time, and I think it means so much to me because it was really a big part of my life, I've been playing since I was four years old and I've been having so much support throughout the whole entire journey," said Rodriguez.

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