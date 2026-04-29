PSJA Southwest theater program advances to state one-act play competition

The theater program from PSJA Southwest is headed to state.

Students in the program will be competing in the 5A One-Act Play contest next month. They're hoping to win their second title in five years.

"I know that this is something they are going to remember for the rest of their lives," PSJA Southwest Theater Director Charlie Palacios said. "They may not necessarily remember what place they were ranked, whether they were first or eighth, but I know the time they shared the stage in front of a thousand people."

Harlingen South is also competing in the 5A division. Harlingen High will compete in 6A.