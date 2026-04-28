Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 28, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol
More News
News Video
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Investigation underway after confirmed measles case reported in Cameron County
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Region One to host community mental health event in Edinburg
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McAllen homeowner arrested for allegedly furnishing alcohol to more than 40 minors...
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12-year-old McAllen IDEA student hospitalized after vaping on school bus, 1 student...
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‘There’s nothing to stop us:’ Rio Grande City barbershop rebuilding after break-in