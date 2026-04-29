Monte Alto ISD to hold town hall to discuss appointment of conservator

Monte Alto ISD will hold a town hall to discuss the recent appointment of a conservator, according to a news release.

The district previously announced the Texas Education Agency appointed the conservator following an identified “error during the 2022-2023 school year.”

The TEA and Monte Alto ISD officials have yet to say what the error is.

The conservator is Dr. Sylvia Ibarra, according to a TEA letter obtained by Channel 5 News. She will visit the district and report academic progress to the TEA.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE LETTER

Ibarra will also report on the district's governance activities and sit in on the school board's executive sessions.

The district will pay Ibarra $250 an hour for her services, according to the TEA letter.

The town hall is set for Monday, May 4, at 6 p.m. at the Teacher Learning Center.