83-year-old Rio Hondo woman recovering from dog attack that killed her pet

An 83-year-old Rio Hondo woman is recovering after two dogs attacked her and killed her dog last week.

Elvira Perez said she dislocated her shoulder and has scrapes on her legs from the attack. She was walking her dog Gracie when the two dogs followed them into her home.

"I opened the door, and I saw the dogs running, and they followed me inside the house and got her," Perez said.

Gracie died from her wounds. Perez said her son gave her the dog as a puppy six years ago.

"She kept me company," Perez said in a Tuesday interview. "I could not sleep for the past three days. Last night was the first [night] I slept. I miss her."

The Rio Hondo Police Department confirmed the two dogs escaped from a home in Perez's neighborhood. The dogs were captured and taken to Cameron County Animal Control.

The dogs are in quarantine, and police said the owner wants them back.

Channel 5 News went to the owner's home, but no one answered.

Perez's son David wants the city to do more about loose dogs in the area.

"They need to adopt some sort of policy to round up animals that are loose," David Perez said. "They need to take them off the streets. I am not trying to say anything negative about these animals. I am just saying they could be dangerous to the people who live there."

David Perez planned to speak at a city meeting scheduled for tonight, but the meeting was rescheduled for May because it failed to meet quorum.

Police said the dogs' owner was ticketed but declined to say what the owner was cited for.

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