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Wednesday, April 29, 2026: Warm and breezy with highs in the 90s

Wednesday, April 29, 2026: Warm and breezy with highs in the 90s
2 hours 11 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, April 29 2026 Apr 29, 2026 April 29, 2026 10:40 AM April 29, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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