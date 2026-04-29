TxDOT asks for public input on border transportation plan

The Texas Department of Transportation is updating its border transportation master plan, and wants to hear from people who live along the border.

TxDOT is asking residents from the Rio Grande Valley to El Paso to share their thoughts on future transportation needs. The agency wants feedback on railways, roadways, land ports, airports, and seaports.

"[We want them] to tell us where they see challenges and opportunities for us here along the border region," TxDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza said.

Some Valley residents say long wait times at international bridges are a major concern. Julio Villarreal, a Brownsville resident, says he used to cross into Mexico often but stopped because of the delays.

"Wait times on the bridges from Mexico to Brownsville are pretty long, like about three hours of wait time," Villarreal said.

Others say roadways need improvements. Jorge Diaz, a San Benito resident, says expanding some roads could help ease congestion.

"Maybe expanding some of the FM roads leading to the bridges would probably help out. 281 is very congested; it's two lanes, so amplify it and make it a little bit wider if possible," Diaz said.

Pedraza says the feedback will help TxDOT address transportation issues that affect trade and travel. He says improvements along the border impact not just Texas but the rest of the country.

People can submit comments online until May 27, 2026.

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