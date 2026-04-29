Records: McAllen homeowner provided alcohol to juveniles during daughter’s birthday party

Miguel Angel Herrera. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records.

A McAllen homeowner was charged with furnishing alcohol to dozens of minors for his daughter’s 15th birthday party, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Miguel Angel Herrera was arrested on Monday after he was identified as the homeowner of the residence where the party took place. He told police he had “alcohol for personal use readily available” and did not monitor it during the party that was only attended by other juveniles, the complaint stated.

As previously reported, officers with the McAllen Police Department responded to a disturbance near the home on the 7400 block of N. 16th Street on Saturday, April 11.

According to the complaint, two juveniles had just left the party and told police they were fighting because one of them wanted to drink alcohol during the party.

“Both juveniles confirmed that at the party they attended they observed a lot of alcoholic beverages available to and being consumed by 40 to 50 juveniles in attendance,” the complaint stated.

Officers made contact with Herrera, who refused to allow police to enter the home to verify if alcohol was present and being consumed by juveniles.

“Officers documented that loud music could be heard coming from the backyard of the residence,” the complaint stated.

A news release previously provided by police said officers reported “alcoholic beverages were being consumed by the attending juveniles.”

Herrera later provided a statement to police with his lawyer present where he confirmed the party was held at his home for his daughter’s birthday.

“Herrera advised there were no other adults present, but he and his wife remained inside the residence and had no oversight of the party,” the complaint stated. “Herrera mentioned that he had previously had a party with adults in attendance to explain any alcohol found in his residential trashcan.”

Hidalgo County jail records show Herrera was booked on Monday and released that same day on a $1,500 bond.