UTRGV women's golf to play in Tallahassee regional

UTRGV golf teams are heading to the NCAA Tournament.

Today, the women's team's regional revealed on the NCAA golf selection show.

UTRGV women's golf will be playing in the Tallahassee Regional. That will take place from May 11-13 at the Seminole Legacy golf club in Florida. The NCAA has six regional sites with 12 teams at each regional. The top five teams from each regional advances to the NCAA Championship.

"It was unreal, coming down to those last moments, it was so crazy, so excited and it just felt really nice because I know me and these girls have all put in so much work this season," UTRGV golfer Preston Saiz said about winning the SLC Championship.

"We're very excited, a lot of us haven't competed in Florida before so we're very excited to go to Florida and be able to play a new golf course," said UTRGV golfer Zoe Hobbs on competing in Florida.