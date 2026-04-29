Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 29, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Meet Magpie, the South Padre Island dog helping save sea turtles
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Pharr brings back historical trolley tours after 12-year pause
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PSJA Southwest theater program advances to state one act play competition
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Mission repeals car wash moratorium following termination of federal lawsuit
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Consumer Reports: Artificial color confusion
Sports Video
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Playmaker: Francisco Juarez prepares to lead Pioneer back into the postseason
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Nikki Rowe's Layla Rodriguez signs to Southwestern University
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Six Harlingen Cardinals athletes host signing day to make college commitments
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utrgv women's golf
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PSJA baseball prepares for postseason hoping for strong encore to 2025 regional...