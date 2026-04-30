Lost your wedding ring on South Padre Island? This woman might have found it

A woman is trying to reunite lost wedding rings found on South Padre Island with their owners.

Andrea Wright found the rings and posted about them on social media. She's asking anyone who lost a wedding ring to reach out.

"If they can describe the pattern, the material, the size — if it's light or heavy, what color — then we can definitely get it back," Wright said.

Wright says she's already gotten responses, including one potential owner.

If you think one of the rings may be yours, contact Andrea Wright on her social media.