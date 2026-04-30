Harlingen South's Yariel Cabrera signs to play football at Texas Lutheran
Harlingen South football star Yariel Cabrera signed to Texas Lutheran University.
Cabrera has made his mark as a multi-sport athlete and is also preparing to compete at the track and field regional meet this weekend, showcasing his versatility and athleticism.
The senior says his decision to join Texas Lutheran was driven by a strong sense of familiarity and connection with the program.
“Their environment felt like home, it felt like a hometown,” Cabrera said. “My uncle lives there, and just being around the coaches, I really liked their style of play. It fits how I like to play hard-nosed football and that’s something that stood out to me,” Cabrera said.
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