Weslaco East's Marcos Garcia signs with Our Lady of the Lake soccer

Weslaco East soccer star Marcos Garcia signed with Our Lady of the Lake University.

Garcia put together an impressive season on the pitch, earning First Team All-District honors and being named the District Defensive Player of the Year as just a sophomore. He becomes the program’s first soccer signee in more than a decade, marking a major milestone for the Wildcats.

“It’s a blessing because a lot of people aren’t able to go to the next level,” Garcia said. “I’m truly grateful to God for giving me this opportunity. Seeing everybody that has been here with me forever it’s truly a blessing to see them here supporting me,” Garcia said.