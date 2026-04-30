18-year-old male arrested after McAllen child hospitalized in vape-related incident

Francisco Ariel Cuevas Rivas. Photo credit: Mcallen Police Department

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation into a 12-year-old child who was later hospitalized after vaping a substance laced with a meth substitute, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Francisco Ariel Cuevas Rivas was arrested on Wednesday on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a substance in penalty group 2, causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony.

As previously reported, a 12-year-old child was found unconscious and vomiting on a school bus to the IDEA Quest campus in McAllen on April 22.

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The child was “experiencing a medical emergency after using a vape device” that police tested positive for Benzylpiperazine. The news release described the drug as a controlled substance used as a substitute for meth.

Police previously said one male student was “identified as the source of the vape device” and detained in connection with the investigation. Police did not say if Cuevas Rivas was the same student.

Cuevas Rivas remains in custody and faces additional drug-related charges, the news release said, adding that state and federal agencies are assisting in the investigation.