Heart of the Valley: H-E-B dietitian offers healthy snacking tips

Heart of the Valley: H-E-B dietitian offers healthy snacking tips

We’re wrapping up our Heart of the Valley coverage focused on diabetes.

To mark the occasion, we are showing you three simple things that you can do to help your blood sugar levels.

H-E-B dietitian Stephanie Coward shares a few healthy snacks we can enjoy.

Watch the video above for the full story.

This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360-degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV.

H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Check out the calendar at this link for times and dates when the screenings will be available.

Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by Prime Health and South Texas Health System.