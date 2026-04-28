Heart of the Valley: H-E-B pharmacist offers advice on staying ahead of pre-diabetes diagnosis

The Heart of the Valley campaign is nearly coming to a close and Rio Grande Valley residents have less than three days to get a free glucose screening.

Channel 5 News' Lucy Lopez spoke with H-E-B pharmacist Kassandra De La Garza about what people can do to stay ahead of a pre-diabetes diagnosis regardless of their glucose test results.

Watch the video above for the full story.

This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360-degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV.

H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Check out the calendar at this link for times and dates when the screenings will be available.

Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by Prime Health and South Texas Health System.