Records: Man arrested after selling vape juice that hospitalized 12-year-old McAllen child

Francisco Ariel Cuevas Rivas. Photo credit: Mcallen Police Department

An 18-year-old man was identified as the individual who provided the vape juice laced with a meth substitute that hospitalized a 12-year-old boy in McAllen, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Francisco Ariel Cuevas Rivas was arrested on Wednesday on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a substance in penalty group 2, causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony.

As previously reported, a 12-year-old child was found unconscious and vomiting on a school bus headed to the IDEA Quest campus in McAllen on April 22.

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The child was “experiencing a medical emergency after using a vape device” that police tested positive for Benzylpiperazine. The news release described the drug as a controlled substance used as a substitute for meth

According to the complaint, surveillance footage of the incident showed another 12-year-old student provided the vape to the other boy. The boy the vape belonged to also needed medical attention for kidney failure that police said may have been a result of long-term exposure to the vaping product.

The boy told police he had purchased the vape liquid from Cuevas Rivas for $25 after contacting him via Instagram.

According to the complaint, the boy thought the liquid he purchased was CBD.

On Wednesday, McAllen police officers arrested Cuevas Rivas at his campus, Premier High School in Palmview, the complaint said.

Police found $550 in small bills and a clear plastic bottle filled with liquid in his vehicle.

Tests on the liquids showed positive results for a psychedelic and psilocybin. The complaints indicate Cuevas Rivas faces additional charges for being in possession of drugs in a school zone.

Cuevas Rivas remains in custody, and state and federal agencies are assisting in the investigation, police added.