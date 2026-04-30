Records: Former Donna ISD security guard sexted middle school student

Francisco San Roman Jr. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail

A former Donna ISD security officer faces multiple charges after sexting with a middle school student, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Francisco San Roman Jr. was arrested on April 17 and charged with online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14, improper relationship between educator and student, and indecency with a child – sexual contact.

The suspect was identified as the former Donna ISD employee who was fired and arrested following an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to the criminal complaint, Donna ISD police officers were notified of the allegations on April 8 after a Sauceda Middle School student made an outcry to authorities and was hospitalized for a SANE exam.

The student had been texting San Roman Jr. since January 2026. According to the complaint, he sent the student a photo of his penis and kissed and groped her on campus.

Police also obtained texts and direct messages from Facebook's messenger app San Roman Jr. sent to the student that described “his explicit sexual acts he had in his dream with [the student,]" the complaint stated.

Donna ISD issued the following statement on April 18:

Donna ISD prioritizes the safety and well-being of every student. The district moved quickly and took appropriate action in response to this matter. The individual is no longer employed by the district, and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement as the process moves forward. Donna ISD maintains clear standards for conduct and professionalism, and any actions inconsistent with those standards are addressed with firm and appropriate action. We remain steadfast in our commitment to student safety and to maintaining a safe and secure environment for every student.

San Roman Jr. remains jailed on a $560,000 bond.