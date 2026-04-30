Elsa mayoral election pits incumbent against former commissioner

Elsa voters will choose their mayor this Saturday.

The race comes down to two familiar names: incumbent Elsa Mayor Al Perez and former Elsa City Commissioner Robert Escobar. This is not the first time both candidates have faced off.

Perez is seeking his fifth term as mayor. He says he wants to continue projects already in progress and push the city's growth forward.

"The growth brings the job. It brings more retail. It brings up that our sales tax revenue will jump. That's what we want. We don't want the city to rely on property tax," Perez said.

Escobar is a board member for Hidalgo County Emergency Service District Number Two. He served three terms as city commissioner and is running for mayor a second time.

Escobar says he wants to focus on addressing the needs of a growing community.

"Elsa is on the grow, that's for sure, but we are not prepping our infrastructure. Our streets are bad, and our lighting is bad," Escobar said.

Escobar said he also wants to make city meetings more accessible.

"I want to record and put our meetings on the public so they can access them. Currently, a lot of the meetings happen when people can't attend," Escobar said.

Polls in Hidalgo County open on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

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