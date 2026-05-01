McAllen man sentenced after luring sexual assault victim with fake modeling scheme

Isaiah Rowley (Mugshot courtesy of Hidalgo County jail records)

A McAllen man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of using fake modeling offers to lure and sexually assault a victim.

Isaiah Rowley, 26, was convicted on three counts of sexual assault on April 29, according to a news release. The jury sentenced him to 10 years on each count, with the sentences running concurrently.

The news release said the case began on Aug. 9, 2023, when McAllen Police responded to a report of a sexual assault. Investigators found evidence showing Rowley pretended to be a talent scout for an entity called "101 Modeling."

Prosecutors showed the jury that Rowley used social media to advertise fake modeling opportunities. He used lies to isolate the victim before the assaults, according to the news release. The jury also saw photos and videos Rowley recorded himself.