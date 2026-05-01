UTRGV hosts Holocaust cattle car exhibit at Edinburg and Brownsville campuses

A World War II-era train car replica visited The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's Edinburg and Brownsville campuses.

The Hate Ends Now Cattle Car exhibit was presented by the Texas Holocaust, Genocide and Antisemitism Advisory Committee as part of its statewide efforts to provide vital programming at colleges and universities, according to a news release.

The free, immersive Holocaust exhibit inside a replica cattle car was designed to raise awareness and combat antisemitism and all forms of hate. It incorporated survivor testimony and an emotionally immersive setting to encourage reflection, understanding and action.

The news release said the exhibit was approximately 25 minutes in length. It accommodated 20-25 guests inside a dark, cramped replica intended to reflect the terror and dehumanization victims endured during forced transport.

Recorded survivor testimony helped visitors connect emotionally and historically to the human impact of antisemitic persecution. The event featured a curated display of rare original Holocaust artifacts.

The exhibit is frequently hosted by schools and community organizations across Texas as an educational experience. Programming is typically recommended for ages 12 and older.

The exhibits last day was Friday, May 1, at the Brownsville campus.