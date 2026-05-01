Old Hidalgo County courthouse demolition nearly complete
Demolition of the old Hidalgo County courthouse is now more than halfway complete.
The demolition began in December 2025 and crews are on track to finish by the end of June or July. Some of the materials are also being repurposed.
"In the process of doing this work, we've also taken advantage of trying to be responsible with the project by recycling a lot of our materials. You can see behind us, we have a lot of steel that we've been recycling," Hidalgo County Facilities Director Oscar Villarreal said.
Once the building is gone, the county plans to build a new parking lot in its place. Those plans are still being finalized, so there's no timeline or cost just yet.
The demolition phase alone costs $2.5 million.
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