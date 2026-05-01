Pharr Memorial Library asking for city memorabilia predating 1980s

The Pharr Memorial Library is seeking pictures taken before 1980 of the city of Pharr.

Library officials are asking for them as part of an effort to preserve the city's history.

"We're calling people to donate artifacts, historical artifacts, whether it's photos or 3D artifacts that we can put in the archives room," Pharr Library Director Adolfo Garcia said. "I think we just don't want to lose our sense of history of where we belong."

City leaders say donated items will become city property.

Anyone wanting to share their memorabilia can stop by the Pharr Memorial Library at 121 East Cherokee Avenue or call 956-402-4650 for more information.