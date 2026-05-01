STC, Hidalgo County partnership gives people on probation a second chance

South Texas College and Hidalgo County launched Rebuilding Futures, an initiative that gives people with criminal records a second chance at education and careers.

According to a news release, the program allows eligible individuals on probation to complete college certificates or degrees instead of traditional community service.

Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios supports the change.

Palacios said the program could help reduce jail overcrowding and many first-time offenders could have their cases dismissed after completing the educational requirements.

The initiative connects justice reform with workforce development. It aims to build a more educated workforce with greater access to opportunity, according to the news release.

Olivia Gomez, STC director of External Affairs, said the program is rooted in hope, action and opportunity. She said the partnership with the district attorney's office is transformative because it changes lives and creates a stronger workforce.