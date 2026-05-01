STC, Hidalgo County partnership gives people on probation a second chance
South Texas College and Hidalgo County launched Rebuilding Futures, an initiative that gives people with criminal records a second chance at education and careers.
According to a news release, the program allows eligible individuals on probation to complete college certificates or degrees instead of traditional community service.
Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios supports the change.
Palacios said the program could help reduce jail overcrowding and many first-time offenders could have their cases dismissed after completing the educational requirements.
The initiative connects justice reform with workforce development. It aims to build a more educated workforce with greater access to opportunity, according to the news release.
Olivia Gomez, STC director of External Affairs, said the program is rooted in hope, action and opportunity. She said the partnership with the district attorney's office is transformative because it changes lives and creates a stronger workforce.
More News
News Video
-
New surveillance camera installed at Alamo park
-
Former city of Weslaco employee accused of gas theft
-
STC, Hidalgo County partnership gives people on probation a second chance
-
Pharr library asking for city memorabilia predating 1980s
-
UTRGV hosts Holocaust cattle car exhibit at Edinburg and Brownsville campuses
Sports Video
-
RGV high school softball Thursday night area round scores and highlights
-
RGV high school baseball Thursday night bi-district round scores and highlights
-
Mission Veteran's Itzel De Leon commits to Salem University
-
St. Joseph Academy's Reid Starkey signs with Harding
-
Weslaco East's Marcos Garcia signs with Our Lady of the Lake soccer