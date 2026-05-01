Former city of Weslaco employee accused of gas theft

A former Weslaco city employee is accused of stealing nearly $500 worth of gas from the city over several months.

Josiah Eugene Sepulveda was charged with theft of petroleum products after investigators say he used another employee's ID to fuel his personal vehicle at city pumps, according to a criminal complaint.

Weslaco police were called to the city Public Works Department on April 10 after fuel discrepancies were discovered. Public Works Director Nicolas Castillo told officers transactions appeared under a former employee's ID.

Camera footage showed an unknown man in a Ford EcoSport repeatedly using the former employee's ID and a city unit number to fuel a personal vehicle during unusual hours, according to the complaint.

The complaint said unauthorized fueling went back to June 2025. Between Feb. 4 and March 31, 2026, confirmed thefts totaled 68.9 gallons valued at $176.61.

Investigators went to the address tied to the EcoSport's registration. A relative said Sepulveda is the only one who drives the vehicle and he had previously worked for the city, according to the complaint.

Sepulveda later contacted the investigator and confirmed he was a former employee. He worked for the city from October 2024 to October 2025. He confirmed he primarily used the EcoSport and then became quiet when the subject of public works property was mentioned.

According to the complaint, fuel reports showed that from June 29, 2025 through April 3, 2026, the former employee ID and unit number were used to fuel during unusual hours. A total of 212.90 gallons valued at $498.70 were stolen.

Sepulveda was released on April 30 on a $10,000 bond.