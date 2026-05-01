New surveillance camera installed at Alamo park
A new surveillance camera has been installed at a park in Alamo.
It provides a 360-degree view and is located at Alaniz Villa-Gomez Park. It allows officers to monitor activity in real time and it can provide alerts, even if they're not watching.
"It has a siren, so anytime there's some kind of alert, any type of vandalism, any type of wrongdoing, a siren will go off which will alert police through an app," Alamo Mayor JR Garza said.
The new camera costs $10,000.
The city has eight parks total and the goal is to install a camera at each location.
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