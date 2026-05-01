New surveillance camera installed at Alamo park

A new surveillance camera has been installed at a park in Alamo.

It provides a 360-degree view and is located at Alaniz Villa-Gomez Park. It allows officers to monitor activity in real time and it can provide alerts, even if they're not watching.

"It has a siren, so anytime there's some kind of alert, any type of vandalism, any type of wrongdoing, a siren will go off which will alert police through an app," Alamo Mayor JR Garza said.

The new camera costs $10,000.

The city has eight parks total and the goal is to install a camera at each location.