Friday, May 1, 2026: Hot, nightly storms, temps in the 90s
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More News
News Video
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New surveillance camera installed at Alamo park
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Former city of Weslaco employee accused of gas theft
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STC, Hidalgo County partnership gives people on probation a second chance
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Pharr library asking for city memorabilia predating 1980s
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UTRGV hosts Holocaust cattle car exhibit at Edinburg and Brownsville campuses
Sports Video
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RGV high school softball Thursday night area round scores and highlights
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RGV high school baseball Thursday night bi-district round scores and highlights
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Mission Veteran's Itzel De Leon commits to Salem University
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St. Joseph Academy's Reid Starkey signs with Harding
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Weslaco East's Marcos Garcia signs with Our Lady of the Lake soccer