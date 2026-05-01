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Friday, May 1, 2026: Hot, nightly storms, temps in the 90s

Friday, May 1, 2026: Hot, nightly storms, temps in the 90s
6 hours 24 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 May 01, 2026 9:55 AM May 01, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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